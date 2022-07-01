Broker Denies Negligence In Pub Co.'s £3M Insurance Suit

By Alex Baldwin (July 1, 2022, 5:33 PM BST) -- Towergate Underwriting Co. told the High Court on Wednesday that it did not act negligently when it sold a pub company coverage from an insurer that entered liquidation without paying out to cover the pub's fire damage claim. The insurance broker said in a defense that it had no reason to suspect that Gable Insurance AG was facing financial difficulties when it sold the insurance policy to Few Inns Ltd. in April 2015. Few Inns' pub, The Bell Inn, was severely damaged by a fire caused by a faulty electrical device in September 2015. But when the company made a claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS