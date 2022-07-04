Northcott Sues For Unpaid Medical Rescue Bill

By Joel Poultney (July 4, 2022, 5:49 PM BST) -- A global emergency response business has sued for more than £600,000 ($726,000) after providing rescue and evacuation services to a travel repatriation provider, despite allegations it misrepresented the scale of its operation. Northcott Global Solutions Ltd. said in a High Court filing that Covac Global Holdings Inc. — a company offering evacuation and repatriation services to its members — was not entitled to terminate a contract the pair struck in July 2021. Covac is still liable to pay the money, according to the claim, dated June 28 but now made public. Northcott argued that it had not made misrepresentations about the evacuation support...

