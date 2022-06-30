Kirkland-Led Shore Capital Closes $292M Food & Bev. Fund

By Elaine Briseño (June 30, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, announced Thursday that it has closed its second food and beverage fund with $291.75 million in capital commitments, with plans to invest in North American manufacturing, distribution and packaging. The fund, called Shore Capital Partners Food and Beverage Fund II, surpassed its goal by nearly $42 million, according to a statement. The effort was led by managing partner Justin Ishbia, partner Richard Boos, and principals Tom Smithburg, Jeff Smart and Jeff Smith. The company plans to invest in food and beverage companies that generate between $5 million and $100...

