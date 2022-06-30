NAR Gets A Break In Realtor's 'Exceedingly Redundant' Suit

By Charlie Innis (June 30, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has knocked out a realtor's 1,295-page complaint against the National Association of Realtors and other realty groups, for now, saying the suit's scores of allegations blatantly violate pleading standards. U.S. District Judge Steven Logan said real estate agent and broker Grady Hillis' amended complaint is "exceedingly redundant" and his claims are too vague. The judge dismissed the allegations without prejudice on Wednesday and warned Hillis that he risks sanctions if he files another "legally frivolous or factually misleading" complaint. "Surely, plaintiffs could — and must — condense such allegations to make the pleadings more manageable for the...

