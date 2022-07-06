FTC Implements Horse Racing Rules Despite La. Lawsuit

By Kelly Lienhard (July 6, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A new set of federal horse racing regulations went into effect under the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act on Friday despite a last-minute request from the State of Louisiana for a temporary restraining order that would delay implementation while a lawsuit against the new rules makes its way through the Louisiana Western District Court. Judge Terry Doughty denied the motion for a temporary restraining order over a conference call on Thursday evening, saying the court found the request "inappropriate." Louisiana alleged in the motion for a temporary restraining order that rules put forth by the Federal Trade Commission to implement the Horseracing Integrity and Safety...

