Health Care Giants Commit to Biden Admin Carbon Pledge

By Nate Beck (June 30, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Thursday signed a pledge with 61 hospitals and health industry companies to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 in an initial step to address health care's effects on climate change. Two of the country's five biggest private hospital systems – Ascension and CommonSpirit Health – joined major industry suppliers such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer in agreeing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions as part of the administration's Health Sector Climate Pledge. Health care is the country's second-most energy-intensive industry, behind food production, and represents 8.5 percent of total U.S. emissions, the White House says....

