Grayscale Sues SEC After It Rejects Another Bitcoin ETF

By Elise Hansen (June 30, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Grayscale Investments has asked the D.C. Circuit to review the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to turn down yet another effort to launch an exchange-traded fund that holds bitcoin. Grayscale took issue with the SEC's refusal to let it convert its existing bitcoin trust to a spot bitcoin ETF, which would have opened the vehicle up to more investors. In a brief petition, the company asked the federal appeals court to take a second look at the SEC's decision, which was issued Wednesday. Craig Salm, Grayscale's chief legal officer, told Law360 on Thursday that the company will argue that the SEC is acting arbitrarily and...

