Shumaker Advisors Lands Ex-UAE Embassy Director In DC

By Adrian Cruz (June 30, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Shumaker Advisors announced Thursday the hiring of a former legislative, political and military section director with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates as its new senior vice president of federal affairs. Hagir H. Elawad joined Shumaker last week after an 18-month stint as a senior policy adviser at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. She told Law360 on Thursday she was first attracted to Shumaker due to the presence of longtime colleague and senior vice president of government affairs Ryan Walker, adding that after meeting with management, she found the firm fit the various qualities she was looking for....

