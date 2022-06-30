FCA Gets Win Against Last Of 6 Deposit Scammers

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 30, 2022, 4:09 PM BST) -- The former director of a soccer league operator has admitted to defrauding investors out of £1.3 million ($1.35 million), averting a trial by becoming the last of six defendants to reach a deal with the Financial Conduct Authority. Mohammed Kabir, one of four British men and two companies — Bright Management Solution Ltd. and Soccer League UK Ltd. — accused of fraud, has "accepted that he was knowingly concerned" in the million-pound-plus fraud, the watchdog said on Thursday. A hearing had been scheduled at the High Court for Monday in the case against Kabir, the last defendant who had yet to...

