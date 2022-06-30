EPA Urged To Reject Central Calif. Carbon Capture Projects

By Morgan Conley (June 30, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Dozens of environmental justice and conservation groups urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reject applications for carbon capture, use and storage projects in central California, saying the projects are "incompatible with environmental and climate justice." More than 80 groups including the Center for Biological Diversity, Food and Water Watch and Central California Environmental Justice Network signed on to the letter asking the EPA's Region 9 to deny carbon injection permits for the projects, saying such projects prolong the life of fossil fuel-based infrastructure without improving conditions for disproportionately impacted communities. The groups said they are aware of at least 17...

