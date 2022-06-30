We're Not All Textualists Now, Kagan Warns In Climate Dissent

By Jeff Overley (June 30, 2022, 11:28 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court conservatives pulverized climate rules and their own credibility by conveniently abandoning "textualist" principles and deploying a new doctrine that threatens myriad regulations, Justice Elena Kagan warned Thursday. The left-leaning justice delivered her denunciation in a dissent from the conservative supermajority's rejection Thursday of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Justice Kagan's dissent, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, carried symbolic weight as the liberals' final words on the final day of a term capped by other conservative-led rulings on abortion, guns and religion. Practically speaking, the dissent in West...

