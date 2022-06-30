High Court Remands 11 Criminal Cases To Oklahoma Court

By Caleb Symons (June 30, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court moved Thursday to reinstate the violent-crime convictions of 11 people in Oklahoma, including five for murder, just a day after ruling that states may prosecute non-Indians for offenses committed against Indians on tribal reservations. Oklahoma's Court of Criminal Appeals had vacated the convictions in recent years, saying the high court's 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma — recognizing much of Oklahoma as Native land — stripped state authorities' jurisdiction over those cases. In its final order list of the 2021-22 term, though, the Supreme Court reversed the Oklahoma court's judgment in all 11 cases and remanded them for further...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS