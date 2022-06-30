Goldman Sachs Wins Bid To Wind Up PE-Backed Biz

By Silvia Martelli (June 30, 2022, 9:03 PM BST) -- A court granted Goldman Sachs a winding-up order for a borrowing unit within a private equity-backed manufacturing group Thursday, finding that it had jurisdiction over the lawsuit because the company was based in England when the insolvency proceedings began. High Court Judge Kelyn Bacon said that she could make the wind-up order for Galapagos SA, which facilitates financing transactions for a group of manufacturers of heat-exchangers, because its center of operations was in England when the proceedings started in August 2019. Goldman Sachs and various Barings companies filed an application for the order against Galapagos, of which they are senior creditors....

