10th Circ. Affirms Univ.'s Weather Tech Trade Secrets Win

By Jasmin Jackson (June 30, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit upheld a lower court's dismissal of a weather analyzer's trade secrets claims against Utah State University's research center and weather systems foundation over meteorology technology, finding that they are branches of state government entitled to immunity. A three-judge panel held in a published opinion Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Jill Parrish rightly awarded summary judgment to the Utah State University Research Foundation and the university's Advanced Weather Systems Foundation — which weather analytics company GeoMetWatch Corp. accused of poaching trade secrets after their joint sensor known as STORM failed to launch. According to the panel, the university and...

