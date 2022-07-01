Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mining Co. Not Covered For Wrongful Death Suit, Insurer Says

By Josh Liberatore (July 1, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A workers' compensation insurer doesn't have to cover a mining company embroiled in a wrongful death suit, the carrier told a Pennsylvania federal court, arguing that the policy in question only extends coverage to the firm for its own employees. 

Brickstreet Mutual Insurance Co. said Thursday that Dana Mining Co. of Pennsylvania LLC's workers' compensation and employers liability policy doesn't apply to a suit brought by the family of John Kelly, who died after a workplace accident at Dana Mining's facility in western Pennsylvania but was employed by another company.

"Mr. Kelly was not an employee of Dana Mining and was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!