Mining Co. Not Covered For Wrongful Death Suit, Insurer Says

By Josh Liberatore (July 1, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A workers' compensation insurer doesn't have to cover a mining company embroiled in a wrongful death suit, the carrier told a Pennsylvania federal court, arguing that the policy in question only extends coverage to the firm for its own employees. Brickstreet Mutual Insurance Co. said Thursday that Dana Mining Co. of Pennsylvania LLC's workers' compensation and employers liability policy doesn't apply to a suit brought by the family of John Kelly, who died after a workplace accident at Dana Mining's facility in western Pennsylvania but was employed by another company. "Mr. Kelly was not an employee of Dana Mining and was...

