CFTC Accuses South African Of Running $1.7B Bitcoin Fraud

By Katryna Perera (June 30, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed suit Thursday against a South African citizen and his company for allegedly operating a multilevel marketing scheme to sell fraudulent investments in bitcoin throughout the U.S. The CFTC filed its complaint against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg and Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited in Texas federal court. According to the commission, from 2018 to 2021, Steynberg engaged in an international fraudulent multilevel marking scheme using various websites and social media to solicit bitcoin from individuals for participating in a commodity pool operated by Mirror Trading. The CFTC says that the commodity pool was controlled by the defendants...

