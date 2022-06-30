Amazon Quota OK For Tom Brady, Judge Says In Age Suit Ax

By Dorothy Atkins (June 30, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge has dismissed a proposed class action claiming Amazon imposed onerous work quotas that discriminate against workers over 40, saying the allegations assume no one over 40 can meet those quotas, but "if Tom Brady worked at this Amazon warehouse, he would not be adversely impacted." During a hearing held via Zoom on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said she would dismiss plaintiff Michele Obrien's discrimination lawsuit against the online retail giant for a second time. But she told Obrien's counsel, Eric S. Honig, that she would give him one more shot at amending the...

