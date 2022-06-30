American Airlines Gets Cuban Airport Lawsuit Tossed

By Eric Heisig (June 30, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A judge on Thursday dismissed a federal lawsuit filed by a Miami man who accused American Airlines Inc. of illegally benefiting from use of an airport he said the Cuban government stole from his family in 1959. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez ruled that the Cuban government did not seize the José Martí International Airport from a U.S. national, nor was plaintiff José Ramon López Regueiro a U.S. national when he allegedly acquired his claim to the airport. Therefore, his suit alleging violations of the Helms-Burton Act cannot proceed, the judge said. Judge Martinez largely adopted the recommendations a magistrate...

