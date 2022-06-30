Thomas Dissents On Denial Of NY Health Worker Vax Case

By Adam Lidgett (June 30, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Even though the U.S. Supreme Court shot down New York health care workers' challenge to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, three justices disagreed, with Justice Clarence Thomas saying there was "considerable confusion" over mandates like the Empire State's. A majority of the high court on Thursday denied a petition from the workers who appealed the Second Circuit decision overturning a lower court injunction that had initially cleared the way for religious exemptions to the vaccination policy. But three justices — specifically, Justices Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — put their signatures on a dissent that Thomas penned. Thomas wrote in his...

