Justices To Hear NC Bid To Curb Court Review Of Elections

By Khorri Atkinson (June 30, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to entertain oral arguments by a top North Carolina Republican lawmaker seeking to curtail state judicial oversight of federal elections, a move that would give the state's GOP-led legislature significant control over election procedures, including what North Carolina's congressional map will look like. The case comes from a challenge by the speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives against a state supreme court decision earlier this year that threw out the legislature's redrawn congressional maps on the grounds that they were drawn to favor Republicans. The redrawn lines could give Republicans up to...

