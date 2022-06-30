3rd Circ. Won't Revive Hedge Fund Fintech Co.'s Comp Suit

By Bryan Koenig (June 30, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel refused Thursday to revive financial services software provider SEI Global's suit against rival SS&C Technologies, agreeing with a lower court that the row over a terminated business relationship amounts to a contract dispute, not a competition law fight. The panel's nonprecedential decision affirmed a Pennsylvania federal court's dismissal of the suit in October 2020. It concluded that SEI Global Services Inc. has shown only potential injury to itself, and not to competition, from SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.'s decision to terminate its contract with SEI. SEI had licensed portfolio accounting software used to service investment managers and hedge funds, but...

