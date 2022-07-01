Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Retailer Pays To Settle CBD Co.'s Suit Over Store Openings

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 1, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A contract dispute between a Florida maker of CBD products and a Golden State retailer over store openings was dismissed after the retailer made a confidential payment to the manufacturer, according to a California federal court order.

U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney said in a brief order Wednesday that he dismissed the matter based on the parties' stipulation that all the claims had been resolved by the undisclosed sum.

The suit was brought by Florida based SunFlora LLC, which manufactures organic hemp-derived products, including hemp oil, water-soluble CBD, topical oils and creams, according to its complaint, which was first filed in...

Law Firms

