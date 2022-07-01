Facebook Evidence Justly Squashed Asylum Case, BIA Says

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 1, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Cameroonian man lost his bid for asylum after the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals ruled that Facebook pictures posted while he was allegedly hiding from political adversaries without internet access could be used as evidence against him. The Cameroonian citizen, identified only by his initials E.F.N. in the BIA's Thursday decision, had argued that his due process rights were violated when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security produced the evidence after a filing deadline had passed and that he had felt ambushed when the pictures were introduced during cross-examination in immigration proceedings. But a three-judge panel ruled that DHS is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS