Teamsters Say Coke Distributor Changed Retirees' Benefits

By Emily Brill (July 1, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local accused a Detroit-area Coca-Cola distributor of unlawfully cutting back on the health benefits available to older retirees in a new lawsuit filed in Michigan federal court. The suit, filed Wednesday by Teamsters Local 337, accused Coca-Cola Refreshments USA Inc. Great Lakes Region of breaching its contract with the union by "severely and substantially" changing its health benefit offerings for people who retired at least seven years ago. The changes, imposed in January, raised the cap on retirees' prescription costs from $5 to thousands of dollars, required retirees to pay premiums for the first time and eliminated certain prescriptions...

