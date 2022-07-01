Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Matthew Perlman (July 1, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice moved to block a defense contractor deal while the Federal Trade Commission forced the abandonment of two hospital system mergers and reached settlements with a private equity firm over a pair of veterinary chain acquisitions. Here, Law360 looks at the biggest developments in merger reviews from June. Abandonments Enforcers at the FTC blocked a pair of hospital mergers in June, a Utah deal between HCA Healthcare and Steward Health Care System, and a New Jersey deal between RWJBarnabas Health and Saint Peter's Healthcare System. The commission lodged challenges to both transactions on June 2 over concerns about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS