Can Strict Policing Turn Nev. Pot Biz Into The 'Gold Standard'?

By Katryna Perera (July 11, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board is proving to be a forceful presence two years into its existence, having doled out millions of dollars in fines to licensees for violations ranging from expired licenses and serving underage customers to not having paper towels in facility restrooms. It's a hard-line approach that the agency says will push the industry to become the "gold standard" of regulated markets. There are some concerns from industry insiders that the board is too enforcement-minded or imbalanced with its approach. But representatives of the regulator say the agency has no plans to back down, as its ultimate job...

