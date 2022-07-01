EBA Sets Out Gender Pay Gap Benchmark Guidelines

By Irene Madongo (July 1, 2022, 2:09 PM BST) -- The European Banking Authority has published final guidance on the information it wants from national watchdogs about the pay levels of male and female staff at banks under their remit. The guidelines, published on Thursday, set out information about the gender pay gap that banks will need to prepare and submit to their national watchdogs, who will use it to set benchmarks for remuneration trends and practices. The banking regulator wants national authorities to scrutinize factors such as the size of a lender and typical remuneration levels when they check the plausibility of benchmarking data. The European Union's banking watchdog said it could also...

