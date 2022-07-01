Julius Baer To Settle Client Embezzlement Suit For €105M

By Ashish Sareen (July 1, 2022, 1:22 PM BST) -- Julius Baer has agreed to pay €105 million ($110 million) to settle a lawsuit brought by the liquidator of a defunct Lithuanian bank that accused the Swiss lender of failing to prevent two former executives from embezzling assets. Julius Baer said on Friday that it has agreed to pay to end the litigation that the liquidator brought in a Geneva court in 2019. The Swiss private lender allegedly failed to prevent Vladimir Antonov and Raimondas Baranauskas — former executives at AB Bankas Snoras — from embezzling money from the Lithuanian bank through their client accounts with Julius Baer more than a decade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS