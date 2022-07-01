EU Authorities Raid Cycling Team In Doping Probe

By Alex Baldwin (July 1, 2022, 7:21 PM BST) -- Law officers from several European countries carried out a series of high-profile raids on the homes of Bahrain's national cycling team this past week over suspicions of doping ahead of the kickoff of the Tour de France on Friday, authorities said. Law enforcement and judicial officers carried out coordinated searches on the request of French authorities between Monday and Thursday, seizing electronics and undetermined medications, the European Union's agency for criminal justice cooperation Eurojust said Friday. The operation was coordinated by Eurojust and the EU law enforcement agency Europol. The European agencies did not disclose the team that was targeted in...

