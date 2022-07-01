Pro Say & The Term Discuss A Historic Supreme Court Term

Law360 (July 1, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court term that by any measure was historic has concluded, and it takes a village of podcasters to untangle everything that happened. So this week, hosts from Pro Say team up with the hosts of The Term to discuss this momentous term. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} The podcast super-super crew dives into what made this term so eventful, from the rulings that are reshaping the country's laws and the lives of millions of Americans to the dynamics of the...

