Energy Co. Wants Early Win In Panama Grid Access Row

By Greg Lamm (July 1, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A U.S. wind power company has asked an Illinois federal judge to toss a lawsuit accusing it of blocking a competitor's access to Panama's power grid, arguing that most of the dispute was resolved by a Panamanian regulatory agency and that an agreement struck by the parties requires remaining issues to be resolved by the same agency. Wind turbine provider Goldwind Americas said that Panama's national electrical grid regulator has already resolved the bulk of accusations brought by solar energy company Avanzalia Panama, according to a memorandum supporting Goldwind's motion for summary judgment filed Thursday. Goldwind said that Avanzalia has no...

