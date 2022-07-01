Plenty Of Suitors But Still No Deal For Kohl's

By Elaine Briseño (July 1, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Kohl's Corp. announced Friday that it has terminated talks about selling its business to retail-focused holding company Franchise Group Inc., citing the current financing and retail environments. Kohl's stock price fell nearly 20% following the announcement. Its closing price on Thursday was $35.69 per share and hovered around $29 for most of Friday before closing at $28.68. The company said in a Friday statement that the financing and retail environment has significantly deteriorated since negotiations began in early June. Kohl's board Chair Peter Boneparth said continuing to pursue a deal was not prudent given the current market's volatility. There are concerns...

