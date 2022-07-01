SEC Says 2 Texas Oil And Gas Cos. Ripped Off Investors

By Lauren Castle (July 1, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Two North Texas oil and gas companies have been hit with fraud charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding at least 140 investors in 42 states out of millions of dollars. The agency claimed Thursday that over $2 million was defrauded from investors through Cannon Operating Co. LLC and North Texas Minerals LLC by their owner, William Glen Baker, and two employees, each of whom has been in regulatory hot water in the past. The SEC says the group misled investors about oil and gas investments in Oklahoma and Ohio and siphoned off money for personal expenses and sales...

