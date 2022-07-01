Museum Of Selfies' TM Suit Passes Muster, Fla. Judge Says

By Carolina Bolado (July 1, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge Friday let individual managers of Selfie Museum and Miami Selfie off the hook for claims they infringed the Museum of Selfies' trademark with copycat art exhibitions but refused to dismiss claims against the corporate defendants. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said Museum of Selfies Inc. had cured defects in its initial complaint, which she had found to be a "shotgun pleading," and allowed its claims against Selfie Museum LLC and Miami Selfie LLC to proceed. But the judge declined to allow Museum of Selfies to again amend its allegations against the individual defendants and said another chance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS