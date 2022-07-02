Texas Justices Allow Enforcement Of Pre-Roe Abortion Ban

By Katie Buehler (July 2, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court late Friday allowed the state to enforce a nearly century-old ban on abortion, overturning a lower court that had temporarily frozen enforcement of the law against a group of abortion providers. On Friday, the state's high court, granting an emergency motion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, stayed a Harris County District Court's June 28 order that prohibited prosecutors in the state from using the 1925 abortion restrictions to bring criminal charges against a coalition of abortion providers and their staff. The 1925 law was deemed unconstitutional in the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision. The order, however, allows the district court to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS