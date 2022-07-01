SEC Says REIT CEO Is Dodging Discovery In Fraud Case

By Nate Beck (July 1, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says an executive of real estate investment trusts in Las Vegas who is accused of siphoning cash from two public firms has refused to produce a single document after more than three months of discovery. In a motion filed Thursday asking a judge to order the man, Michael Shustek, to turn over information, the SEC said he had failed to produce any documents since he was served with discovery papers on March 18. The SEC in August charged Shustek, the CEO of several real estate investment trusts, alleging that he drained $29 million from two...

