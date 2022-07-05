BBC Hit With Copyright Suit Over 'Silent Witness' Episodes

By Alex Baldwin (July 5, 2022, 12:41 PM BST) -- A dentist turned writer has sued the BBC and a fellow screenwriter claiming that an episode of the network's long-running crime drama "Silent Witness" bears a "striking similarity" to screenplays she had pitched to another network. Dr. Donna Molavi told the High Court in a claim that her works share several plot points and characters with a two-part episode of the BBC show written by Virginia Gilbert, which aired in February 2019. She had written the screenplays as part of a pitch for a new crime drama that she made to rival U.K. television network ITV, but the show never made...

