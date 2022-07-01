Miles & Stockbridge Adds Ex-NLRB Atty In Baltimore

By Adrian Cruz (July 1, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Miles & Stockbridge PC has hired a former National Labor Relations Board trial attorney as a Baltimore-based counsel in its labor, employment, benefits and immigration practice group. Rebecca A. Leaf joined Miles & Stockbridge last month after spending a little under four years with Ballard Spahr LLP. A graduate from St. John's University School of Law, she represents a wide range of public and private clients in industries such as health care, higher education, government, manufacturing and distribution on traditional labor matters and employment issues such as discrimination, harassment, wage-and-hour laws and retaliation. Leaf also has experience leading collective bargaining negotiations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS