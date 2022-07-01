Ex-AA Boss Loses Bid For Bonus Payout After Assault

By Adele Redmond (July 1, 2022, 5:31 PM BST) -- The Automobile Association correctly took the "least burdensome" approach to firing its chief executive after he drunkenly assaulted a colleague, a London appeals court ruled Friday as it rejected his bid to sue for a performance bonus and perks worth up to £900,000 ($1.1 million). The Court of Appeal said Robert Mackenzie failed to prove otherwise, dismissing arguments that the roadside repairs company should have placed him on garden leave for his 12-month notice period rather than relying on a contractual clause known as Pilon — payment in lieu of notice — to stop him from returning to work. While they...

