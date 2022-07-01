NiSource Beats Investor Suit Over Deadly Mass. Pipeline Blast

By Dorothy Atkins (July 1, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Delaware chancellor tossed a derivative shareholder lawsuit accusing Indiana utility NiSource Inc.'s top brass of ignoring warning signs leading up to a series of deadly pipeline explosions in Massachusetts in 2018, finding Thursday that the investors haven't shown the board would not have been impartial to their litigation demand. In a 65-page opinion, Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick ruled that the pension fund that sued failed to show that the company's board couldn't first impartially consider a demand to pursue litigation claims before it filed the derivative suit. The chancellor concluded that the board's knowledge of record-keeping shortcomings, its Ohio...

