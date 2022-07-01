Mishcon Tapped To Aid Striking Barristers Over Gov't List

By Silvia Martelli (July 1, 2022, 5:59 PM BST) -- The Criminal Bar Association has instructed Mishcon de Reya LLP to look into whether it was lawful for the Ministry of Justice to instruct court staff to keep a list of the barristers taking strike action over inadequate government funding for the justice system. Barristers walked off the job in a strike over what they call inadequate government funding for the justice system. (Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The London law firm said Friday that it will act pro bono for the association, which represents criminal lawyers in England and Wales. Some lawyers walked off the job on Monday on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS