Flagstar Faces Suit Over Breach Of 1.5M Customers' Data

By Allison Grande (July 1, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Flagstar Bank failed to put adequate data security measures in place after a 2020 hack at its software vendor, leading to another cyberattack in December that compromised more than 1.5 million customers' Social Security numbers and other personal information, according to a putative class action filed in Michigan federal court. Washington resident Allie McLaughlin, who obtained a mortgage from Flagstar in March 2020, claims in a complaint filed Wednesday that the Michigan-based bank violated state and federal law and harmed at least 1.5 million of its customers by failing to protect consumers' information and to promptly detect and report a data...

