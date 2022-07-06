8th Circ. Clips Claims In No-Knock Warrant Death Suit

By Mike Curley (July 6, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has thrown out most of the claims against St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers from the family of a man who was shot 24 times and killed during the execution of a no-knock warrant searching for marijuana and other drugs, but will allow excessive force claims against most of the officers to go forward. In an opinion published Friday, the three-judge panel reversed a district court order denying summary judgment to the officers in four of the six remaining claims in Gina and Dennis Torres's suit against the officers over the death of Isaiah Hammett, throwing out conspiracy...

