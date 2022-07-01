NY Denies Power Plant Air Permit For Crypto Miner Greenidge

By Gina Kim (July 1, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- New York environmental regulators have denied a request from a coal power plant-turned-cryptocurrency mining facility at the Finger Lakes to renew its air permit, finding that the facility does not comply with the state's climate and clean energy laws. In a letter sent to Greenidge Generation LLC on Thursday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that renewing the air permit for the site "would be inconsistent with or would interfere with the attainment of statewide greenhouse gas emission limits." The department's director, Daniel Whitehead, added that Greenidge has yet to provide or identify alternatives or sufficient methods to mitigate emissions...

