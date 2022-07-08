Navigating The IRS Pre-Audit Retirement Plan Pilot Program

By Gary Blachman, Tara Sciscoe and Austin Anderson (July 8, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- On June 3, the Internal Revenue Service Employee Plans function announced a new pilot program for retirement plans to promote compliance while reducing audit costs. Under the Pre-Examination Compliance Pilot, which went into effect last month, the IRS notifies retirement plan sponsors 90 days in advance that their plan has been selected for an audit. The plan sponsor then has 90 days to review its plan documents and operations, and to correct any compliance issues that may be discovered. Program Features The pilot program has three main features, outlined below. Advance Notice by an IRS Pre-Audit Letter The IRS gives 90 days' advance written...

