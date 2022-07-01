9th Circ. Clears Calif. City Of Liability In Hazardous Water Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 1, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reversed course Friday and withdrew a split opinion that had revived a nonprofit's claims that the Golden State city of Vacaville violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act by delivering water containing detectable levels of a toxic chemical, issuing a new opinion clearing the city of liability. In a 20-page majority opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick J. Bumatay wrote that the RCRA's endangerment provision holding individuals and entities liable for transporting hazardous waste is not a "catchall environmental protection statute," and it only narrowly applies to those directly connected to the waste disposal process. Therefore, the nonprofit California...

