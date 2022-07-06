Patent Eligibility Issues After Justices' American Axle Denial

By John Hocker (July 6, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's denial of American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.'s petition for certiorari last week leaves undisturbed the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's expansion of the two-step Mayo/Alice test to "the types which have historically been eligible to receive the protection of our patent laws"[1] — namely, expansion into the electromechanical technological arts.[2] The Federal Circuit's certiorari-denied precedential 2020 American Axle v. Neapco Holdings decision held that the automobile propshaft liner tuning claim limitation of American Axle's U.S. Patent No. 7,774,911 — the '911 patent — was the claim's focus.[3] Moreover, the tuning limitation was held to...

