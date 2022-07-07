High Court Will Eventually Need To Resolve Cannabis Issues

By David Standa (July 7, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- In what can only be interpreted as a blow to the cannabis industry, the U.S. Supreme Court accepted the U.S. Department of Justice's recommendation that it not take up the question of whether federal law protects employers who choose not to cover medical marijuana costs for workers injured on the job, even if state law requires it. The case is Musta v. Mendota Heights Dental Center, and the question presented by the petitioners actually arose out of a pair of Minnesota cases where workers had sought compensation for medical cannabis from their employers after being injured on the job. In both...

