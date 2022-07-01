NJ Takes On Dobbs With Passage Of Abortion Rights Laws

By Bill Wichert (July 1, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed bills designed to protect individuals who visit the state for abortions and their medical providers by shielding patient information and barring extradition for allegedly related crimes in other states following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. In response to the week-old high court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization – which overturned Roe v. Wade – the Democratic governor signed the bills in an attempt to protect reproductive health rights in New Jersey at a time when abortion will likely be prohibited or largely restricted in...

