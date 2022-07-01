BlockFi Nabs $400M Credit Line Amid Crypto Turmoil

By Elise Hansen (July 1, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency platform BlockFi said Friday it's reached a deal for a $400 million revolving credit facility and a potential acquisition by cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, as the digital-asset industry continues to feel the effects of the market downturn. The latest deal follows an earlier agreement whereby BlockFi secured a $250 million revolving credit facility from FTX in a bid to bolster its balance sheet. The deal with FTX's U.S. arm, inked Thursday, will see FTX US provide a $400 million revolving credit facility that's subordinate to client funds, CEO Zac Prince said in an announcement on Twitter. It also includes "an...

